Hyderabad: Commuters give vent to traffic woes on twitter

Hyderabad: As everything is returning to normalcy following the unlock 5.0, the traffic hustle bustle in the stretch from Malakpet, Chaderghat to M J Market is back to haunt the motorists. Unable to cope up with the daily traffic jams, the commuters took to Twitter asking the authorities to assign traffic police for a free flow of traffic.



The people are utilising social media platforms to highlight civic issues so that the higher authorities take note of it and address the public grievances. They hope that not only the higher officials, but concerned ministers and public representatives also respond to the complaints.

"The bottleneck for traffic jams begins from Malakpet, Chaderghat via Imlibun bus stop road, Osmania Medical College to Moazamjahi Market, one witnesses heavy bumper to bumper traffic in the entire stretch. Hardly a 5 km stretch which normally takes 15 minutes to cover but due to congestion it takes more than half an hour," said Amjed Hussain, a regular commuter.

MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan took the issue on social media and Tweeted, "Heavy traffic jam on daily basis from Chaderghat Bridge to Mouzamjahi Market via Imliban Bus Stop with no traffic cop seen, One side from OGH to Mouzamjahi Market is closed, please ask @HYDTP to post some traffic cops to free traffic." He tagged Hyderabad City Police, Hyderabad Traffic police, Minister K T Rama Rao.

Within a few minutes the Hyderabad Traffic Police replied "Sir noted". He said that in the entire stretch there was no traffic police and asked the authorities to post officers to free the traffic. He also said that due to ongoing works of Osmangunj nala, the road is closed and on the other side there is Osmania General Hospital, which is creating problems for the patients visiting the hospital and inconvenience for the ambulance."

Following Amjedullah's Tweet, several denizens raised the issue and started Tweeting regarding the issue, Ahmed Hussain also commented on the Tweet stating, "If any VIP convoy passes from Kothi signal or Chaderghat٫ then the situation is worst, have to wait for long ages," he mentioned in his Tweet.

"Also, the authorities have converted the one way road from Osmania Medical College to Mouzamjahi market road into a two-way road which is causing a lot of inconvenience," Tweeted another person named Kirak Baccha. Not only Chaderghat to M J Market but Jambagh, Gowliguda, Koti, Afzalgunj and Begum Bazar roads witnessed heavy traffic jams.

Social media platforms turn new medium for complaints as higher authorities and ministers are forced to respond immediately

