Hyderabad: Congress list unlikely till Dasara

Hyderabad : The Congress, which is making a serious exercise to identify the winning horses in Telangana Assembly elections, is unlikely to announce the list of candidates before Dasara festival. The Telangana Screening Committee headed by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and Central Screening Committee chairman K Muralidharan and his team held third round of discussions in the party war-room in New Delhi on Friday. It is learnt that the committee had arrived at consensus with regard to about 60% of the candidates.

However, the state leadership has urged the high command to hold back the announcement for the present lest it could lead to rebel threat and may cause hurdles to the party at this crucial time when it was going aggressive against the ruling BRS. Some senior leaders and ticket aspirants demanded the screening committee not to consider the leaders who joined the Congress recently and accord priority to flag-bearers of the party.



For instance, TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman G Chinna Reddy and Youth Congress state president Sivasena Reddy are seeking tickets from the Wanaparthy constituency.

Former minister Ponnala Laxmaiah and Kommuri Pratap Reddy were vying for the party ticket from Janagaon. Former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Malreddy Ranga Reddy are in the race for the LB Nagar Assembly seat.

P Vishnuvardhan Reddy and former Indian cricket captain Mohd Azharuddin are the two main contenders for the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat. Former CLP leader P Janardhan Reddy’s daughter and corporator P Vijaya Reddy, Khairatabad DCC president Rohin Reddy and TPCC vice president Vinod Reddy are lobbying for the ticket to contest from the Khairatabad constituency.

Some of the aspirants are ready to fight the elections by spending huge money in some segments. Hence the state leadership feels that any hurried decision or announcement could result in the rebel candidates playing spoil sport. They want the high command to talk to those who may not get the tickets, convince them of accommodating elsewhere, pacify them, enlist their support and then make the announcement of the list of candidates. Hence, the AICC has decided not to announce the names till the end of October.