Hyderabad: Constable assaulted by intoxicated persons

Hyderabad: A constable from the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force was viciously assaulted by two individuals after he requested them to refrain from consuming alcohol in a public area. The incident occurred in Sri Krishna Nagar, Jubilee Hills, just two days ago on February 7.

T Eshwar Rao, a constable of the North Zone Task Force, resides in Krishna Nagar. On Saturday night, as he was heading home after his shift, he noticed two individuals drinking alcohol.

He asked them not to consume liquor at the place and tried to take their photographs using his mobile phones. The intoxicated individuals forcibly took the constable's mobile phone and assaulted him. Following the incident, he filed a complaint at Jubilee Hills.

Police registered a case, leading to the arrest and remand of three suspects, said Jubilee police SHO K Venkateshwar Reddy. Later, the police arrested Sai Teja (30), and Challa Rao (30). Both of them have been sent for remand.