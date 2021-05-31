Hyderabad: Constable suspended for beating youth with 'lathi'

Bhavaninagar: The City police on Sunday initiated action against constable KN Shiva Kumar of Bhavaninagar, after he was accused of beating a local youth. He was suspended and attached to CAR Headquarters until further orders.

According to department sources, Md. Ashraf suffered severe facial injuries after he was "beaten" by Kumar. On Saturday night, the patrolling police noticed some youngsters roaming on a bike in the Talab Katta area. When the police tried to stop, they sped away.

This enraged the constable on duty. He allegedly beat youth for violating lockdown norms. As they were running away to save themselves, Kumar threw a 'lathi' at one of them, resulting in Ashraf suffering severe injury near left eye.

As soon as the locals heard about the incident, they gathered in large numbers and protested at the police station. They demanded strict action against the constable. While the crowd was dispersed, the youth was shifted to a hospital. The Station House Officer, Bhavaninagar, assured that the incident will be investigated.

Terming his behaviour as 'misconduct while dealing with the public', disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Shiva Kumar. City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has called for an explanation from the SHO, while suspending the constable with immediate effect.