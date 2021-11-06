Hyderabad: Construction worker nabbed for double murder

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Friday announced the arrest of Mohd Qadeer (48), a construction worker from Bidar (Karnataka) on charges of murdering two persons on pavements in the city last Sunday. Qadeer was staying in Borabanda and was addicted to alcohol. He usually slept on the pavement at Nampally. He was involved in four cases, including a murder case, under Nampally police station limits.

He was also convicted in two theft cases. On Sunday night, Qadeer went near the Nampally railway station and consumed liquor. He returned to the pavement in Bazaarghat, where he demanded money from a dweller. When he refused, Qadeer attacked him on his head with a boulder, resulting in instant death.

Quadeer took Rs.150 and a liquor bottle from the victim's pocket. He moved to another, Khaja, who was sleeping in an auto trolley. He asked the victim for space to sleep. When the latter refused, Qadeer bludgeoned him to death with a stone, Kumar said.

According to the CP, footage from surveillance cameras confirmed that Qadeer was involved in both the murders. He was arrested from near the Public Gardens and produced in a court and sent to judicial custody.