Hyderabad: Cool measures to protect animals from heat stress

Hyderabad: As summer heat is to become severe across the State, officials at the Nehru Zoological Park are implementing the summer protocol to protect animals.

With temperatures rising, to prevent sunstrokes to animals, the zoo officials are taking precautionary measures

Curator S Rajashekhar said the measures will help animals to avoid heat strokes between March and June.

Air-coolers and air-conditioners are being set up in animal enclosures for monkeys, tigers, lions, jaguars and leopards. Even exhaust fans are being installed in the animal house.

"Mist sprayers, sprinklers and small rain guns will also be installed in all enclosures so that animals can cool themselves," the curator said.

Other steps to provide cooling in animal enclosures include putting up 'thunga grass', gunny cloths and 'Kashkash thattis'. In a major addition this summer, more than 50 air-coolers would be installed in all animal enclosures. Also exhaust fans and air-conditioners would be put up in the animal houses, with shady shelters in all the herbivore enclosures.

Around 80 per cent of enclosures will also be covered with 'Kashkash Thattis, 'including windows, ventilators, and doors. "Gunny cloths would also be put up to avoid direct sunlight exposure to animals. "More than 3-4 times watering will be done on the Kashkash Thattis and thunga grass to avoid summer heat," said curator.

Glucon-D, electrolyte powder, vitamin C and B-complex supplements are also being provided to ensure the animals are protected from summer stress.

All animal keepers and park supervisors will take up preventive steps from time to time to avoid summer heat to animals. Green shade nets will also be placed over the roof of bird enclosures, windows, doors of the night houses as required.