Hyderabad: Coordination meet held by City police with HoDs for Bakrid

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday organised a coordination meeting with the Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates and other departments including, GHMC, Road Transport and Animal Husbandry departments ahead of the upcoming Bakrid festival.

He told the meet that "there is more enthusiasm and public participation for the upcoming festivals. Bakrid is to be celebrated on July 21 in a big way by people. Proper coordination of the officers of the police, Road Transport and Animal Husbandry departments is of utmost importantance in all the Commissionerates and their neighboring districts."

The meet decided the police and veterinary officers should collectively ensure that a cattle transporting vehicle compulsorily carries certificates issued by the Animal Husbandry department. During nights an inspector rank officer will be deployed to take immediate decisions. Whenever cattle transportation takes place from the source location the Animal Husbandry department has to issue a fitness certificate of animals for slaughter, so that the police officers can verify it at the check-post.

The Animal Husbandry department will ensure there should not be any law and order problem, as per the directions of senior police officers. Doctors have been instructed to issue a fitness certificate without which vehicles carrying animals will not depart.

Regarding check-posts and shandies, the meet allotted duty to doctors to verify and issue certificates immediately. Anjani Kumar said: "we will abide by the policies as directed by senior officials and the department in conducting Bakrid in a peaceful manner."