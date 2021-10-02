  • Menu
Hyderabad: Cops foil PET aspirants' bid to lay siege to Assembly

Police personnel evicting the agitating PET aspirants from the premises of State Assembly on Friday
The aspirants of the Physical Education Teacher (PETs) posts on Friday tried to lay siege to the State Assembly demanding the government declare their selection results.

Hyderabad: The aspirants of the Physical Education Teacher (PETs) posts on Friday tried to lay siege to the State Assembly demanding the government declare their selection results.

They raised anti-government slogans. However, the police personnel deployed at the Assembly foiled their bid and took them into custody

The aspirants alleged that the government was not declaring the results even after the High Court orders.

They accused the Telangana State Public Service Commission of delaying the declaration of results.

The agitators said that they had appeared for the exam in September 2017, and that the results were not declared even after four years.

