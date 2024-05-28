Hyderabad: Cops nab man with 62 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The railway police apprehended a man involved in transporting ganja at Secunderabad railway station on Monday. They seized 62 kg of dry ganja, worth Rs 15.5 lakh, from him. The accused has been identified as Chand Kumar Nayak (30), a native of Gajapathi district, Odisha. He was arrested on the spot, while four other accused remain absconding.

Nayak was transporting the contraband from Odisha to Maharashtra. According to the police, the Secunderabad railway police and Railway Protection Force conducted a surprise check against drug peddlers on platforms and trains on Monday morning.

The police said that on platform number 10, Nayak was caught transporting ganja from Mohana in Odisha to Nanded in Maharashtra. They seized two trolley suitcases and three shoulder bags containing the contraband. The other accused persons, including Chida from the Gajapathi district of Odisha, along with three others, are currently absconding.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Shaik Saleema, Superintendent of Railway Police, and her deputy, SN Jawed. Additional Director General of Railway, Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, commended the officers and personnel of GRP Secunderabad for their efforts.