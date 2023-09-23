Hyderabad: Cops on toes to ensure smooth conduct of twin festivals in city

Hyderabad : The city police are maintaining strict vigil in view of the ongoing Ganesh festivities. Police officials are monitoring the Ganesh pandals at regular intervals to avert any untoward incident and maintain peace, tranquility and to ensure law and order, especially in communally sensitive areas, as two important festivals are on.

In view of the Ganesh and Milad-un-Nabi festivals, the police have formed special teams to keep troublemakers at bay. A high vigil is being maintained, and additional forces have been deployed for ‘bandobast’ in all communally sensitive places of the city.

Sources said that Police Commissioner C V Anand, especially because of the two festivals, directed formation of special teams which would act swiftly to nip any trouble in the bud. Initially the teams will operate in the South and East zones. Late on Thursday night, he reviewed the situation with officers and visited several sensitive areas Hussaini Alam, Kamatipura, Moghalpura in the Old City.

According to the police, under each station limits special teams have been formed. Each team, comprising two constables, is making rounds of Ganesh pandals, gathering details and ensuring safety measures are in place, specially from 1 to 6 am. The police officers are also checking the Ganesh immersion process around the Tank Bund till early hours.

“We have started looking into the nitty-gritties of the Ganesh immersions till September 28, when over 50,000 idols will get immersed in Tank Bund and other lakes in GHMC limits. My team toured the entire area to measure the heights and clearances under flyovers, ‘U’ turns to be given, directional flow of idols of various sizes, location of the cranes and so on,” said Anand. He appealed to everyone to cooperate with the administration in its efforts.

The higher-ups directed the police to be watchful during the festivals to prevent any nefarious design of unsocial elements by disturbing peace in the city. The police fear some mischief mongers might try to exploit huge gatherings to instigate trouble.

The police, as a confidence-building measure along with Rapid Action Force (RAF), are conducting area marches in the Old City. The march helps them get familiar with the area topography to instantly respond in emergency situations. Police issue safety measures for Ganesh immersion

Meanwhile, the police have provided a list of safety measures for event organisers to follow during the Ganesh immersion. They advised devotees to commence immersion early to avoid congestion and ensure a timely procession. Only a specified number of idols should be carried in a vehicle. The use of DJs on vehicles is strictly prohibited on the immersion day. Vehicle movement should not affect or cause any obstruction to free flow of traffic on roads. No person should be under influence of alcohol or any other narcotic substance in the procession. Colours, including ‘kumkum‘or ‘gulal’ should not be sprinkled on others.

In addition to safety concerns, people are prohibited from carrying sticks, swords, knives, firearms, inflammable material. Provocative speeches, slogans, and banners that could hurt any section of the public should be avoided.

The volunteers/organisers shall promptly inform the police of any incidents occurring during the immersion process. Any rumours circulating on WhatsApp or other social media sites should be reported to the police on their WhatsApp number 94906-16555.