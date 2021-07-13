Hyderabad: Corona casts shadow on Bakrid festivities

Hyderabad: This year too, Bakrid celebrations will be held under strict restrictions to avoid spread of coronavirus. As the positivity rate has come down around two per cent in the State, the government does not want to take any chance lest it may lead to triggering a third wave.

In view of this, the State Government is likely to announce restrictions regarding performing prayers at all masjids and eidgahs where people perform prayers on Eid- al- Adha, also known as Bakrid, on July 21.

Like last year, the government is planning to curb special prayers at eidgahs and masjids to avoid huge gatherings. The Wakf Board is said to have prepared detailed corona safety guidelines.

It is proposed to allow only 50 devouts to offer prayers at each big mosque and eidgah. Social distance of two metres, wearing masks and the use of sanitizers will be must for every entrant in the masjids during the prayers. Shaking hands in the masjid premises would be prohibited. Officials said that the special Covid guidelines have been prepared and the same would be finalised at a meeting convened by the Home Minister Mahmood Ali this week.

Safety norms at the historical Mecca Majid would also be implemented strictly on the day of prayers. Wakf board officials said that people are advised to perform prayers at their homes like last year. The board suggested that the same guidelines be followed by the Old City people to avoid huge congregations at Mecca masjid. A complete prohibition of slaughtering animals in public spaces and streets will also be imposed.

The government would deploy GHMC and police officials to monitor the people's gathering at the slaughtering places. Safety norms would also be implemented strictly at sheep buying centres opened temporarily in the areas where Muslim population was more in Hyderabad and other major municipalities.