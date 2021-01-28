Hyderabad: Corporators jittery over taking oath on Amavasya

Hyderabad: Many corporators in the newly elected Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are likely to give a miss to the oath taking ceremony on February 11, thanks to the selection of inauspicious day selected by the authorities.

While most of the corporators feel they would like to skip attending on the first day, some say that they would have to follow the party's orders. The State Election Commission has finalised 11 am February 11 as the time and day of oath taking for the elected corporators. However, as Amavasya falls on that day, the corporators consider it inauspicious and want to avoid taking oath.

The term of the existing body is ending on February 10 and the Election Commission has taken a decision to have oath taking on the very next day. The party strengths in the 150-division Corporation are - TRS with 56 seats, BJP with 48, MIM with 44 and Congress with 2. One corporator-elect, A Ramesh Goud of Lingojiguda died of ill-health recently. After the oath taking by corporators, elections would be taken up for mayor and deputy mayor at 12:30pm. As per the traditions, Hindus generally avoid starting a new work on the day of Amavasya.

"It is Mouni Amavasya on that day and generally many don't talk and keep silent (Mounavaratham) and we have to take oath in front of the mike. "It is a difficult situation. If the party directs me to take part in the Oath taking ceremony I will definitely attend and complete the process," said Lal Singh, the Goshamahal Corporator.

The Moosapet Corporator Mahendar said that the corporators would have to follow the given date for the oath taking ceremony. "I believe that the day the results were announced was a good day," said Mahender.

There are some who do not care whether it is Amavasya or any other day. "I don't follow all those sentiments whatever the day it may be. I will attend the oath-taking ceremony on the date given," said Sabitha Kishore, Corporator of Venkatapuram.