Hyderabad: Couple ends life due to ill health in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, a couple reportedly died by suicide at their residence in Kukatpally area, police said.



The couple identified as Somireddy (65) and Manjula (58) were found dead at Venkatrao Nagar colony. Manjula hanged herself while Somireddy is suspected to have consumed pesticide.

The incident came to light late on Tuesday when Manjula's brother Venkata Reddy went to her house after she did not respond to his repeated phone calls. Venkata Reddy alerted the police, who shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

Police suspect that the couple took the extreme step due to ill-health.

The couple is survived by two sons. While the elder son stays separately in the Miyapur area in the city, the younger son works abroad.

On January 10, a couple committed suicide in Majitpur village of Abdullapurmet mandal. The deceased were identified as Hanumanth and Venkatamma working in a poultry farm in the village premises.



They were the residents of Kishtapuram Village, Danavada Mandal, Narayanpet District. They came to Majidpur village about a year ago to earn a living and worked in Suguna's sericulture farm and lived there in one room.

On the unfortunate day, Suguna, the owner of the sericulture, went to their room and saw that Hanumanth and Venkatamma locked the room from the inside. When the door was not opened, Suguna with the help of her locals broke open the door and found both Jaidu Hanumanth and Jaidu Venkatamma dead on the bed. Suguna immediately informed her son Raju about the death over the phone. A complaint has been lodged to the police by Raju. The police started the investigation.