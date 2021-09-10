Hyderabad: Couple held for bid to steal ATM money

Raidurgam: The Raidurgam police on Thursday arrested a couple as they reportedly tried to steal money from an ATM on the city outskirts. According to the police, the couple are natives of Khammam and came to the city in search of livelihood.

As they could not find any source of income, they decided to break into an isolated ATM on Wednesday. As they did not know how to remove the cash dispenser, their robbery attempt was futile. In frustration they damaged the CCTV in the ATM centre before leaving.

The damage was noticed by customers who informed the police.

Upon receiving a complaint, they jumped into action and nabbed the couple on Thursday. They charged the duo as per IPC sections and sent to judicial custody.