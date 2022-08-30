Hyderabad: COVA to hold quiz competition for students today

Hyderabad: The COVA Peace Network is organising 'Swami Agnivesh and Praful Bidwai Memorial', the 20th annual Sambandh Inter-School and Inter Collegiate competitions on Tuesday at Exhibition grounds in Nampally.

The events include quiz, essay-writing, debates, declamation, one-act plays and posters with slogans on theme, 'How can students check different forms of violence in society'. COVA Peace Network executive director Mazher Hussain said that "Over 2,000 students from 100 schools and colleges participate in the competitions every year."

He said there will be different topics which include, different types of violence in society and their impact, violence faced by women and how can they be protected, what are the major conflicts in India and how can they be addressed and why is there war in Ukraine and its impact on the world.