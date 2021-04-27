Hyderabad: Covid infections hit industrial output

Medchal: Industrial sector in Hyderabad is among the most hit sectors due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The second wave of the virus had further declined its growth. It is being learned that many factory workers have been infected, after which some industry owners have closed the production line, and some are managing with limited workers.

According to an electrical company in Balanagar, which manufactures ceiling fans, workers and other staff who are afraid of getting infected have stopped coming for work. The company has already lost most of its employees.

Workers are only allowed to work during the day hour keeping in view the scorching heat. "Operating machines in summer heat is very much difficult for the workers," said Ankit Sharma, floor manager from an electric company in Balanagar.

More than 60 per cent of migrant workers in Medchal district had to leave their job as their companies decided to work with limited staff to curb the spread of Covid-19. This is being followed by the industrial areas, including Nacharam, Mallapur, Uppal and Balanagar. A migrant worker Sudhir Yadav from MP, says, "I was already getting half salary with the company not receiving many orders, now there is no salary and I am returning to home."

According to sources, in the Medchal district located in the northern part of Hyderabad, there are more than 35,000 small and micro industries, including biscuit factories, pickles, chocolate, medium and large includes fabrics, steel, plastic, furniture, chemicals, electronics, and soft drink companies. These industries are employing over 3 lakh workers.

Another worker from a food factory in Nacharam, Kishan Singh says, "I had no option but to leave my job as many workers got infected. If I return to my hometown, I can be with my family and they can take good care of me."

A few staff members of the plastic industry in Medchal shared that most of the employees are on sick leave or paid leave due to the spread of the virus. "There is an increase in positive cases in industries located in Medchal and most of the workers are in isolation and some aged workers are in serious condition getting treated in hospital," said Vikas Jagtap, a machine section in charge.

A general manager of a pharma company in Jeedimetla, Vedanth Jain said, "There has been a huge impact of night curfew in every unit of the company, right from manufacturing to packaging, as it involves 24x7 work, as most of the staff is infected and some cannot work in night shifts."

Several other pharmaceutical companies in industrial areas like Gandhinagar, Shamirpet, Shapurnagar, and Mallapur are also working with limited staff due to the spread of Covid-19. The company owners say that they cannot have work from home as the production line requires manpower.

However, an official from the Labour Department said that there is a helpline number for migrant workers where they can register a complaint against the company for not giving wages or salaries and the department will take a necessary action.