Hyderabad: Covid survivor unmasks the need for masks says Mohit

Hyderabad: It all began in May, Mohit's symptoms looked like normal seasonal allergic with manageable congestion. Initially, he treated himself with Paracetamol. While the temperature went down, he suffered with severe body pains and headache. "I did not neglect my condition and went for a test.

I took the RT PCR Covid test. After I tested positive, for a minute panic had gripped me and my family," Mohit said.

However, he consoled himself saying 'Do not panic and prepare for all eventualities'. The 23-year-old recommended home quarantine with all requisite medicines along with thermometer and an oximeter.

To deal with the virus effectively Mohit took steam and gargled with turmeric powder and salt twice a day. Practised breathing exercise and yoga in mornings which he felt had contributed to his speedy recovery. He focused on consuming a healthy diet including Kiwi, Guava, normal home meal.

"A lot of people had closed encounter with Covid and sadly, many known ones fought unsuccessfully. One may not realise how serious a threat it is unless one goes through it. People with serious comorbidity should be seriously scared and be very careful," added Mohit.

"The first ten days were a little difficult, but I am proud to say I made it through. Thankfully I had mild symptoms. My health seemed to be in control after I completed my medication course and I tested negative," he said.

I urged people not to neglect the symptoms and go for a test to avoid falling into dark days. With intermittent use of marks, Covid can be prevented, he said.

"People must stay positive never think too and have willpower. Covid is not dangerous if you take proper medications on time. We can prevent it from happening." he urged.