Hyderabad CP CV Anand Reviews Ganesh and Milad Festival Preparations

In a bid to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations during the upcoming Ganesh and Milad festivals, Commissioner of Police Hyderabad, Mr. CV Anand, conducted a comprehensive field review of the arrangements in the Central and South Zones.

The visit commenced with Mr. Anand offering prayers at the iconic Khairtabad Ganesh idol, where he urged committee members to adhere to last year’s successful timeline. He emphasized the importance of completing all preparations by 6:30 AM, enabling the transportation of the 70-foot idol and its immersion in the Husseinsagar Lake by 1:30 PM. The organizers assured the Commissioner of their commitment to this schedule, which aims to facilitate a more efficient immersion process thereafter.

During his review, Mr. Anand engaged with officers overseeing law and order, traffic management, and security operations in the Central Zone, discussing specific duties and the requirement for a 40-hour bandobast (security arrangement) as the festivities draw near.

Subsequently, Mr. Anand visited the South Zone DCP office, where he held detailed discussions with officers from law and order, traffic, task force, and special branch. The conversations focused on the upcoming Ganesh procession and the concurrent Milad celebrations, as well as a critical review of the previous year's shortcomings. Officers were encouraged to provide suggestions, leading to the finalization of a strategic plan aimed at better management this year.

Expressing appreciation for the officers' extensive efforts, Mr. Anand urged them to maintain their high standards of service, reminding them to be mindful of the socio-economic fabric of the old city while managing the crowds and enforcing timings during the festivities.

As the excitement builds for the celebrations, the police department is committed to ensuring a safe and joyous environment for all attendees.





Delete Edit



