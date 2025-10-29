Hyderabad CP warns citizens against deepfakes

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has urged citizens to remain vigilant against the growing threat of deepfakes and AI-generated deception. In a social media post on X formerly Twitter, Sajjanar advised people to develop a "safe word" with their family members to verify identity during suspicious calls or online interactions.

“In the age of AI and deepfakes, a 'safe word' is your strongest protection,” the Commissioner wrote, stressing the importance of precaution to counter digital impersonation scams. Police have repeatedly warned that fraudsters are increasingly using AI tools to mimic the voices and faces of known persons to cheat victims.

Cybercrime officials have also appealed to citizens not to trust audio or video calls without verification and to confirm through a pre-arranged code word or direct contact before sharing sensitive information or money.