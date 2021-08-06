Hyderabad: 'Craft Mela' by Tribal Welfare Department attracts connoisseurs

Hyderabad: In order to celebrate World Indigenous People's Day, the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute (TCR and TI) patronised by Telangana State Tribal Welfare Department has organised five days long 'Craft Mela'at DSS Bhavan on Thursday to provide yet another opportunity for tribal artisans and craftsman to display their craftsmanship with a sole purpose of promoting tribal culture and their standout legerdemain skills ensuring them the due recognition.

Following the inaugural ceremony, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod accompanied by the Secretary and Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Dr Cristina Z Chongthu went around the room to catch a glimpse of glittering and fascinating pieces of craft items prepared by the tribal craftsman.

Commissioner Dr Cristina Z Chongthu explained to the Minister that the 'sling pouch' is a new trendsetter in the market. "The sling pouch is a brainchild of tribal women Laxmibai of Yellamma Thanda in Rangareddy district and the idea was highlighted mainly by The Hans India newspaper recently." To which the latter said that the government dedicated to extend full support to this tribal acumen and the piece of art they usually produce. She assured that every possible support will be provided especially to Laxmibai to ensure her idea gets recognition.

On the first day of the five daylong event, the fabric made sling pouch 'Potli' and the Naikpod miniature masks also called 'Shirasshulu' in local parlance got the most attention. The colour and pattern of the traditional wooden masks crafted by Naikpod artists caught many eyes with fascination.

"We will be exhibiting the tribal medicine prepared by tribes of Andh, Koya, Naikpod, Chenchu lineage while tattooing art predominantly maneuvered by Thoti tribe on August 6; 'Oral Literature and Music' of Thoti, Pardhan, Lambadis, Koya and Yerukulas tribes on August 7; Tribal food Court and felicitation of tribal achievers on August 9; the concluding day of the programme," Explained VittaSarveshwar Reddy, Director TCR and TI.

"A total number of 11 stalls of 11 different piece of art-and-craft items will be put on display that include gond paintings, wood carving, Koya Crafts of Bhadrachalam, Koya paintings, Naikpod miniature masks (Shirasshulu) and Naikpod paintings of Bhadradri Kothagudem district," informed Dr Dyavanpalli Satyanarayana, Curator, Nehru Centenary Tribal Museum, (NCTM), Hyderabad.