Hyderabad: Cricket stadium seating on footpath at Uppal wows all

Uppal: Don't be surprised if you come across cricket equipment at Uppal Stadium Metro Station.



As part of its beautification work, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has arranged benches and chairs that look similar to cricket equipment at the station which is close to the stadium, which hosts several international and IPL matches.

Dwellers are seen catching a glimpse and clicking pictures of the different seating arrangements made for the public. It has been set up close to the station exit point, as passengers getting down from the station can relax for some time.

Deputy Commissioner of the Uppal Zone GHMC C Aruna Kumari says "We thought there should be something unique and eye-catching for locals to sit and relax. Thousands of people daily travel on roads; most of them have their own vehicles, but there are some who take local transport and some love to walk, they look for seating for some time."

"With the aim to provide a better seating facility for pedestrians we have put up this seating arrangement at the Uppal Metro station. As the area is popularly known for the stadium, where national and international cricket matches are organised, the GHMC decided to make cricket equipment-type seating arrangement that includes bat, ball, and cricket gear," said the Deputy Commissioner.

The GHMC engineering wing has made these benches in six months and recently installed them in the Uppal area which is now attracting many people as it has added a new charm to the ever-busy area. Avenue plantation has been done around the benches, adding an aesthetic appeal on the walkway.