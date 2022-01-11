Hyderabad: Customs officials seize Rs 47 lakh worth gold at RGI

The customs officials on Monday night seized 970 grams of gold from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).



The officials found the gold from the passenger arrived from Sharjah. "The passenger tied up the gold in the form of paste to his legs and was caught during the security check. Around 970 grams of gold was seized from the passenger," the officials said, adding that the worth of gold is estimated to be of Rs 47.55 lakh.

The passenger was taken into custody and a case has been registered.

On December 14, the customs officials at Hyderabad airport seized 314.40 grams of gold from a passenger arrived from Dubai. The man had concealed the gold valued at Rs 15.71 lakh in voltage up-down AC converter