Hyderabad: CV Anand meets Central Peace Committee ahead of Ganesh festival, Milad un Nabi

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city is set to witness two major religious festivals including Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi falling on the same day. To pre-empt any potential friction the Hyderabad city police commissioner C V Anand held a meeting at TSPICCC on Sunday with the Central Peace Committee members and the community representatives.

The commissioner thanked the community leaders who readily agreed to postpone the Milad-un-Nabi procession to a later date as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity to ensure peace in the city.

Krishna Sharma, general secretary of the central peace committee reminisced about the services of the peace committee for four decades, and the zonal presidents. Other office bearers spoke about the significance of unity in a city and acknowledged the fact that the law and order, and peace propelled the State to new heights across all spheres. The commissioner urged peace committee members to engage in constructive dialogues with locals, identity issues pertaining to disputed sites, hatred and report to police, and countering the spread of misinformation on social media platforms through the new IT wings in the peace committee, being led by the youngsters on board.

They were told to be on the ground during all festivals, and processions. He opined that the zonal, PS-level peace committee’s composition should be to nullify the problems immediately.

The police officers also sought cooperation in spreading awareness of drug abuse, women's safety, traffic, and cybercrime issues.