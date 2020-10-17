Hyderabad: 'Cyber Suraksha' for awareness

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police on Friday launched a new programme titled Cyber Suraksha, to create awareness among the school and college going students about the cyber world.



Hyderabad Commissioner of police, Anjani Kumar, said that the students of today's generation are smarter than the earlier generations and are tech savvy as they have learnt all the nuances of cyber world.

He said, "It has been observed that since the pandemic began, many students from schools and colleges were instructed to go for online classes and since then the usage of technology has grown to leaps and bounds. Such a move has also given a chance to cyber criminals to exploit the innocent minds."

"Hence, for this reason, we have initiated the programme Cyber Suraksha to spread awareness about cyber hygiene in which the cyber security experts will educate the children about the pros and cons of cyber world. Almost 310 students and teachers from 23 schools will participate in the programme and this is just a step ahead in the cyber world to stop the menace of cybercrime," added the officer.