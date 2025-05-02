Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Enforce Drone Ban Ahead of Miss World 2025

To ensure safety during the Miss World 2025 contest in Telangana, Cyberabad police have banned the use of drones, para-gliders, and other similar aerial vehicles. This ban will be in place from May 4 to June 2.

The restriction covers key areas like Hitex, Gachibowli, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and other places where important events related to the contest will happen.

The ban is effective for specific dates at these locations. For example, drones will not be allowed around Hitex on May 2, 24, 26, and 31, and at the airport from May 6 to May 8. Similar restrictions will apply to other event sites like Gachibowli Stadium, T-Hub, and Shilparamam.

Police have warned that anyone breaking the ban will face legal action. These steps are part of the security plan for the event, which is expected to attract global attention.



