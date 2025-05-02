Live
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Enforce Drone Ban Ahead of Miss World 2025
Cyberabad police have imposed a ban on drones, para-gliders, and other aerial vehicles in key areas from May 4 to June 2 to ensure security for the Miss World 2025 contest in Telangana.
The restriction covers key areas like Hitex, Gachibowli, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and other places where important events related to the contest will happen.
The restriction covers key areas like Hitex, Gachibowli, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, and other places where important events related to the contest will happen.
The ban is effective for specific dates at these locations. For example, drones will not be allowed around Hitex on May 2, 24, 26, and 31, and at the airport from May 6 to May 8. Similar restrictions will apply to other event sites like Gachibowli Stadium, T-Hub, and Shilparamam.
Police have warned that anyone breaking the ban will face legal action. These steps are part of the security plan for the event, which is expected to attract global attention.