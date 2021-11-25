Hyderabad: Dangling wires pose danger to Bhagyanagar Colony residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Bhagyanagar Colony, Kukatpally, face problems with potholes in streets and loose hanging wires which pose a major threat to them and commuters.



The locals allege that the colony streets were in a bad condition with no proper roads. As potholes cause inconvenience to both residents and commuters, they demand authorities to relay roads and fill potholes. They also want officials to check water- logging in the colony during the monsoon.

Says a resident G Sai Kumar, officials should check quality of material being used while laying roads as most of them were being damaged by rain. This shows the quality of the roads in the city.

The loose hanging cable wires in streets at some places almost touch people's heads. The dwellers allege that though several complaints have been made to authorities to fix the problem, nothing has been done so far

Another resident A Pavithra says, as most cable/electric wires were hanging in streets, the officials were not at all responding to fix them, though several complaints have been lodged. "We demand the authorities to give us a permanent solution for water-logging problems mainly during the monsoon".

"Regarding loose hanging wires, we request officials to take action immediately and fix them as soon as possible", she added.

