Hyderabad: Dasoju Sravan flays police for inaction

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader and AICC spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan lambasted Telangana police for not taking action in a minor's rape case, in which children of influential politicians were allegedly involved. He demanded police to immediately arrest the guilty in 17-year-old girl's rape.

"The rape of minor girl occurred on May 28 and the girl's father filed a complaint with police on May 31", Sravan said and added that CCTV footage and related evidence clearly proved that the girl has been abducted by the youth in the car and allegedly raped.

"It is disheartening that this grievous incident occurred in the heart of Hyderabad. But police have not taken any action and yet to arrest the culprits. What's ridiculous is that, police have registered a case on Mercedes Benz in which girl was raped, but not on the owner of the car.

Telangana police, who have turned as slaves of TRS, have stooped down to all time low level, by trying to save the children of influential politicians, while a 17-year-old girl and her family are in tears," reprimanded Sravan. He warned that Congress party would launch a mass agitation if police make further attempts to save the guilty, just because they are from influential political families.