Hyderabad: Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao opens FoB at Tarnaka

A new Foot over Bridge (FoB) has been opened to the public by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) near St Ann’s High School, Tarnaka, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A new Foot over Bridge (FoB) has been opened to the public by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) near St Ann’s High School, Tarnaka, Secunderabad. On Friday, the FoB was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy. The pedestrian-friendly facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore is of great use to school children, parents, teachers and staff, facilitating them to cross the road safely.

The FoB that used to exist near the school was dismantled to pave the way for the construction of metro rail pillars and a new one has been built at the same place by the GHMC.

