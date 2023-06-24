Live
- Introducing Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam As Naidu From Keedaa Cola
- 11 certificates to be disbursed in a hassle-free manner
- Telangana Universities Contract Assistant Profs protest at Education minister’s house
- Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal in ‘King Of Kotha’ is refreshingly intense
- Google to launch global fintech operations centre in GIFT City: Sundar Pichai
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Official: ‘Bholaa Shankar’ teaser to be out at 4.00 PM today
- Gold rates in Bangalore today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on June 24
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 24 June 2023
Hyderabad: Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao opens FoB at Tarnaka
Highlights
A new Foot over Bridge (FoB) has been opened to the public by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) near St Ann’s High School, Tarnaka, Secunderabad
Hyderabad: A new Foot over Bridge (FoB) has been opened to the public by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) near St Ann’s High School, Tarnaka, Secunderabad. On Friday, the FoB was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy. The pedestrian-friendly facility, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore is of great use to school children, parents, teachers and staff, facilitating them to cross the road safely.
The FoB that used to exist near the school was dismantled to pave the way for the construction of metro rail pillars and a new one has been built at the same place by the GHMC.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS