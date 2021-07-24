Hyderabad: Development works worth Rs 12 crore to be taken up in Goshamahal

Goshamahal: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh held a meeting with officials of various departments of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and discussed developmental activities to be taken up in Goshamahal Constituency at the party office in Goshamahal on Friday.

MLA and officers discussed various issues in the constituency including Begum Bazar Old Police Station nala, Netaji Nagar nala and Begum Bazar fish market sewerage lane. The estimated cost of projects is Rs 12 crore. The officers assured that the works will begin soon.

Raja Singh also insisted on officials to see that pending works of VDCC roads in Begum Bazar's Feelkhana, Pathanwadi, Baiderwadi and Mangalhat to be completed as earliest, as it is causing inconvenience to the residents. Officials said that works are pending due to continuous rains and assured that all works would to be completed as early as possible.