Hyderabad: Distribution of new ration cards to beneficiaries

Santosh Nagar: The long-awaited distribution of new ration cards to eligible families has been launched. As many as 1,811 cards were issued in Santosh Nagar under the Malakpet circle of Yakutpura Constituency on Friday.

According to the data released by the Civil Supplies Department (CSD), in Malakpet circle, a total of 6,227 applications received for new food security cards. After a thorough enquiry by the officials of CSD, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Revenue Department, 4,283 applications have been approved and 1,944 applications have been rejected.

"On Friday, a total of 1,811 cards were distributed among beneficiaries," said Mohammed Muzaffer Hussain, Santosh Nagar Division Corporator.

"The government took initiative to provide new food security cards to a majority of eligible families and ensure that no family suffers because of hunger. Hence, all eligible families were brought under the Public Distribution System (PDS). All of these new beneficiaries can benefit from the subsidised fair price (FP) rice stores starting from August 1. Each member registered on the ration card is eligible to receive six kg of rice at a subsidized price of Rs 1 per kg," said the official.