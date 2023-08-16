Live
- New Zealand population growth rebounds after pandemic
- Two sides of Lisbon: Day vs Night
- Gaza ready to hold municipal elections: Poll body
- Let everyone finish, we have plenty of time to answer: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Genekha matsutake mushroom festival
- Seoul unveils new promotion logo
- Sudan's civil aviation authority opens airspace in eastern sector
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Top 15 inspiring quotes by former Indian PM
- Indian banks' operating environment stronger, but structural issues continue to affect: Fitch Ratings
- Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it
Just In
Hyderabad: Doctor duped by cyber criminals in Punjagutta
A doctor at NIMS Hospital in Panjagutta has fallen victim to cyber criminals. The doctor, who works as a senior resident, listed his electric chair for sale on the online marketplace OLX. Cyber criminals posing as a person named Jitendra Sharma, claiming to own a furniture shop in Kukatpally, contacted the doctor.
The caller expressed interest in purchasing the chair and asked the doctor to scan a QR code to receive the payment. Believing the caller, the doctor scanned the QR code, resulting in Rs.2.58 lakhs disappearing from his bank account.
Upon realising that he had been deceived, the doctor reported the incident to the police. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.
