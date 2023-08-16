  • Menu
Hyderabad: Doctor duped by cyber criminals in Punjagutta

Hyderabad: Doctor duped by cyber criminals in Punjagutta
A doctor at NIMS Hospital in Panjagutta has fallen victim to cyber criminals. The doctor, who works as a senior resident, listed his electric chair...

A doctor at NIMS Hospital in Panjagutta has fallen victim to cyber criminals. The doctor, who works as a senior resident, listed his electric chair for sale on the online marketplace OLX. Cyber criminals posing as a person named Jitendra Sharma, claiming to own a furniture shop in Kukatpally, contacted the doctor.

The caller expressed interest in purchasing the chair and asked the doctor to scan a QR code to receive the payment. Believing the caller, the doctor scanned the QR code, resulting in Rs.2.58 lakhs disappearing from his bank account.

Upon realising that he had been deceived, the doctor reported the incident to the police. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

