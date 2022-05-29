Hyderabad: Doctor ends life over dowry harassment

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman on Sunday end her life over dowry harassment. The incident took place in Suryodayanagar which falls under LB Nagar Police Sation limits. According to the sources, woman identified as Vanga Bharathi, a doctor by profession was married to Dr Kondagattu Ramesh in December 2021. It is reported that Ramesh harassed her for more dowry.

It is believed that Ramesh was torturing Bharathi to bring more dowry for the construction of a new hospital for a quite long time.

Unable to bear Ramesh's harassment, Bharathi committed suicide. Shankarayya, the father of Bharathi filed a case with the police. Ramesh was taken into custody. Police are investigating in all the possible angles to know the exact reason behind the suicide of Bharathi.