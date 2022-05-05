Hyderabad: Don't provoke students sans facts, BJP MPs were told by B Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Stating that even candidates appearing for the UPSC and several State Public Service Commission examinations were writing in Urdu across the country, as per the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, Telangana State Planning Board vice- chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday asked State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar not to prove the students without knowing facts.

Vinod Kumar said the BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind should speak after gaining awareness of the Constitution. "The Public Service Commission examinations in Urdu are not just in Telangana. In the undivided Andhra Pradesh, the PSC examinations were also conducted in Urdu".

"It is unfortunate that the BJP MPs have spoken out in a way that incites hatred without knowing facts that Indian citizens have the right to write the Civil Services Examinations or the Public Service Commission Examinations of the respective States in any of 22 languages included in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution of India," he said. The schedule and notification of UPSC examinations issued from 2014 to 2022, when Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister, also includes IAS, IPS and IFS.

Vinod Kumar said exams are being written in Urdu for such jobs. The decision of the new State government to have the Public Service Commission exams in Urdu is nothing new. He made it clear that any Central or State government would have to abide by the Constitution.