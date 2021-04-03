Top
Hyderabad: Door-to-door baggage service from IndiGo

Door-to-door baggage service from IndiGo

Highlights

This facility also includes service insurance of 5,000 per baggage

Shamshabad: IndiGo on Friday has launched a door-to-door baggage transfer service in Delhi and Hyderabad in which customer luggage gets securely picked and transported from the first to the last destination.

In a press release, the airline said it will subsequently launch the facility called '6EBagport', in partnership with CarterPorter, in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With '6EBagport', customer baggage gets effectively and securely picked and transported with tracking from the first destination to the last one, it said.

"The '6EBagPort' service can be availed up to 24 hours prior to the departure of the flight and anytime on arrival," it mentioned. This facility also includes a service insurance of Rs 5,000 per baggage item for the contents and container, it said.

