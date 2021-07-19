Hyderabad: Downpour brings Greater to its knees

Hyderabad: The life of denizens in the most happening city was once again disrupted badly as rains lashed Greater Hyderabad on Sunday for about three hours.

According to the weather office, about 5 cm of rain was recorded on Sunday causing flood-like situations in Makkah Colony, Chintalkunta, Ramana Colony, Sri Sai Colony and in many other low-lying areas. People had to face difficulties as roads turned into pools of water.

The surging rainwater got mixed with sewage water and started overflowing onto the roads. This once again exposed the inadequate drainage system in the city.

The water logging resulted in heavy traffic jams in many areas and at some places even movement of ambulances had become difficult.

Areas like King Koti, Abids, Mehdipatnam, Lakdikapul, Mallepally, Tolichowki, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Barkatpura, Himayatnagar, Nallakunta, Asifnagar, Yousufguda, Punjagutta, Secunderabad, Begumpet, and other areas saw waterlogging and traffic snarls.

With the Met office issuing an advisory that moderate to heavy rains could lash the State, including Hyderabad city with wind speed of about 30-40 km per hour, GHMC and disaster response force teams have asked people to stay indoors. Traffic police urged people to drive carefully.

People in many areas like Vanasthalipuram and surrounding areas as well as all those areas which were flooded last year are keeping their fingers crossed. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and officials claim that they are in a state of preparedness to meet any eventuality.

On Sunday at many places even on major main roads traffic policemen were struggling to clear waterlogging along with Monsoon Emergency teams.

According to the weather office, Charminar recorded 3.5 mm, Goshamahal 3.8 mm, Khairatabad 3.6 mm, Begumpet 3.5 mm, Secunderabad 3.7, Kukatpally 3.2.mm, and Quthbullapur 2.4 mm rain on Sunday.