Hyderabad: Dug up road in Chaderghat proves dicey for school staff, students

Chaderghat: The pending civic works are posing risks to the students and teachers of the Government City Model High School located in Chaderghat. The school management complains that the dug up road is making it difficult for the students to come to school.

"Last week the road was dug up for some civic works. But neither is the civic work nor is the road laid back properly. This is causing immense hardships to the students and faculty. Even the vehicles are unable to enter the school," said the school security guard.

The road is covered with mud and pipes which is making it very slippery. Moreover, the recent incident in which a boy fell into the pit worries the residents and school authorities.

"During peak hours the road witnesses traffic congestion and the students find it difficult to walk. The department concerned must take a serious note of this before some untoward incident happens," said a school teacher. When tried to contact the civic authorities, there was no response from them.