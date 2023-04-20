Hyderabad: Dull dark Charminar devoid of Ramzan fervour

Hyderabad: Amid festive fervour specially during Ramzan, lakhs of people throng the Charminar area, for shopping, having Haleem, Irani chai and many other things. But people visiting Charminar this Ramzan are astonished to see that the most iconic monument is not illuminated. Apart from the LED lights set up in each stall in and around Charminar, the monument looks completely dark during the night.

Isn't it weird to see Charminar, the most visited tourist spot in the city not being illuminated and that too during Ramzan? The monument is kept glittering with colourful lights on normal days but it is really shocking that this part of the year it is kept in darkness.

The Nizamia Tibbi Hospital located exactly opposite to Charminar is illuminated but authorities have not taken steps to illuminate this historical monument.

Prasad, a rare visitor to Charminar said, "I was excited to visit Charminar specially during Ramzan and I expected to see Charminar beautifully illuminated as is shown in photos by Tourism Department. But when I reached there, I was shocked to see that there is not even a single light installed on the monument. In fact, one of the minar's of the monument is under construction.

A foreign, Balaji told Hans India that he had high expectations that the monument would be completely illuminated with bright lights and would sport an amazing look. But he found that it lacked the beauty which she had seen in the pictures as there was no illumination while the entire area was bustling with festive activities.

Another visitor said, if there were not stalls installed around Charminar, the monument would have been a completely dark structure. it is only due to the thousands of stalls around the monument that a part of it is visible.

A stall holder at Charminar said, "as the place is witnessing heavy footfall specially during Ramzan, the State government should have illuminated the monument.