Hyderabad: Duo causes ruckus over public drinking dispute

Hyderabad: Mild tension arose on Friday along the Fathullaguda road in the L B Nagar to Nagole stretch when a young man and a woman, reportedly intoxicated, engaged in an argument with people who objected to their public consumption of alcohol on the main road.

In a viral video, a man and a woman are seen arguing with senior citizens and morning walkers who were questioning their behaviour in public. The man is also seen holding a bottle of alcohol. The pair engaged in a verbal duel with the people and asked them to mind their own business.

Amidst the argument, the young woman, appearing to walk away, also attempted to snatch the phone of another person. This action enraged the others, who then surrounded the woman and the man, eventually forcing them to sit inside a car.

Subsequently, one of the locals warned the pair not to return to the area. Although no case has been registered yet, the police are inquiring into the matter after the video from Fathullaguda went viral on Friday.