Hyderabad: Duo nabbed for selling oxygen concentrators

Kushaiguda: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda, along with the Kushaiguda police, on Tuesday arrested two persons for selling oxygen concentrators at high rates. They recovered two concentrators from the accused identified as Prithvi and Suresh Kumar.

According to the police, they got a tip-off that the duo was selling the concentrators near Radhika theater. They reached the spot and nabbed them. As they were being questioned, they tried to run away, but were chased by the police and taken into custody.

The accused had hatched a conspiracy to sell the concentrators as there was a huge demand for them. They purchased each for Rs. 50,000 and targeted patients/their families telling them they had purchased it for themselves. As it was of no use they were selling it for Rs. 65,000.

Similarly, the duo had sold many concentrators and were on lookout for new customers, said the police. Both the accused were booked under Sections 188 and 420 of IPC and sent to judicial custody.