Hyderabad Dy Mayor, her husband join Congress

Hyderabad: In a major blow to the BRS party, Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Mothe Srilatha Reddy, along with her husband, BRS’s Trader Union chairman Shobhan Reddy, formally joined the Congress party amidst huge fanfare at an event held at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday.

The AICC incharge (TS) Deepa Dasmunshi welcomed the couple into the party fold in the presence of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MPs B Mahesh Kumar Goud, M Anil Kumar Yadav, and scores of other party leaders. Sharing her feelings on the occasion, Srilatha said that it was like going to her mother’s house after leaving her in-laws house.

“We have been part of the BRS since its inception in the year 2000 and have worked hard. However, we failed to get the due recognition within the party. We are not under any kind of pressure to join Congress,” she said.

Shoban alleged that he decided to leave BRS because the pink party has failed to recognise the genuine leaders of the Telangana movement. “The steps taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy towards recognising those who were part of the struggle restored confidence, and with the hope that due recognition would be given, we decided to join,” he said.

Ponnam felt that those who were facing humiliation within the BRS were joining the Congress, and the party was dedicated to providing a suitable position to those who owned the party.