Hyderabad: Early detection, care key to tackle cancer

Nizampet: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Friday stressed that early identification and right care was important to tackle cancer problems. To spread awareness on cancer and help people overcome the problem, he inaugurated a free cancer screening camp at SLG Hospitals. A photo exhibition on cancer awareness was also conducted.

At the camp, women can avail free mammography, pap smear test, ultrasonography and specialist consultation, while men can undergo PSA test and consultation. It will be open till February 28. Women who are at high risk of contracting cervical or breast cancer or any other forms will immensely benefit from the camp.

It is estimated that the incidence of cancer among women is higher than men in the country. This is a major cause of concern. While the cancer prevalence rate stands at 94 per every one lakh men, it increases to 103 per cent in the case of women

Cancer cases are rising at an alarming rate each year.

Lifestyle habits such as smoking tobacco, drinking alcohol, lack of physical exercise, unhealthy eating habits are commonly found reasons for the increase. It is important to understand that cancer is the most perplexing ailment for humans. There are multiple dimensions and reasons for a man or woman falls victim to this deadly disease.

Lauding the efforts of the hospitals and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Sajjanar said cancer is a scary word for many families, especially those who come from economically weaker sections of society. Any support received by such sections must be appreciated.

He welcomed the effort being put in by the excellent team of doctors and staff of the hospitals and its CMD Dandu Siva Rama Raju for their yeomen service in conducting the free camp in association with SCSC.

Krishna Yedula, SCSC secretary-general, was the guest of honour. Raju, Dr Surendra Bathula, senior consultant medical oncologist, Dr Pradeep Panigrahi, medical director,and others were present at the event.