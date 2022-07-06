Hyderabad: Efforts on to restore Shatam Lake's glory

Hyderabad: One of the oldest tanks of Hyderabad Shatam Tank is soon going to be facelifted as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken up the cleaning works of the lake, as a part of the monsoon action plan.

Beside getting cleaned, the lake will have a new look with a floating island and walking tracks. GHMC Deputy commissioner along with GHMC staff visited the Shatam Tank and inspected the works of lake on Wednesday. The GHMC teams are removing the water hyacinth and weed growth. "The Municipal Corporation teams are taking up cleaning works of the entire Shatam lake and are also going to prevent the sewage water from entering the lake by diverting it to the nearby sewer drains," said Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin.

Several measures have been taken up to upkeep, protect and clean the Shatam Tank which includes spraying of mosquito repellent using drones and a floating island would be set up which would absorb pollutants like phosphates and nitrates.

Once the estimated amount gets sanctioned, the floating island and walking track would be developed. It is our responsibility to protect the lake. I also appeal the locals to not to throw trash into the lake," added the MLA.

Moreover, for the safeguarding the tank, lake protection committees will be formed by involving the residential welfare associations residing in the surrounding of the lake.