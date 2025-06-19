Hyderabad: Eight arrested in drug bust

Hyderabad: .Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone Team, working in coordination with Masab Tank Police Station, has apprehended eight individuals involved in the possession of narcotic substances. Police seized hash oil valued at Rs 2.25 lakh, along with dry ganja, charas, and knives.

Police arrested peddlers Mohammed Faizan of Masab Tank and Yelagada Navya of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. Sub peddlers Kundurthi Veerachary, Sam Ajay Kumar, Vemula Harshith, and Mohammed Sameer were also apprehended. Additionally, consumers Sam Vijay Kumar and Syed Murthuza Ali Hussain were taken into custody.

According to police, four individuals – Murthuza, Faizan, Harshith, and Sameer – were initially apprehended near the Pension Office Bus Stop, Masab Tank. During the operation, a small box containing hash oil and charas was seized from Faizan. Furthermore, two daggers and 175 grams of dry ganja were found concealed in Faizan’s motorbike. A small box of hash oil was also discovered on Sameer. Upon initial enquiry, Faizan revealed that the dry ganja and charas had been brought from Nagpur, and he had procured the hash oil from Harshith and Sameer for Rs 3,000.

During further questioning, Sameer disclosed that the hash oil had been purchased from Ajay and Veerachary. Based on this information, Ajay and Veerachary were apprehended at Gajularamaram, along with a consumer, Vijay, who is Ajay’s brother. Later, police nabbed Navya, who was found with 71 small boxes of hash oil. Upon interrogation, she stated that the hash oil had been supplied by an individual from Andhra Pradesh.

Hyderabad City Police urged young individuals to steer clear of drugs and to avoid succumbing to the allure of easy money or addiction.

They warned that substance abuse leads to devastating consequences, including loss of employment, severe mental and physical health issues, and criminal records that can irrevocably damage one’s future. The public is advised to immediately inform the police by dialling 100 if they encounter any drug peddling or suspicious activities.