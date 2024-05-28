  • Menu
Hyderabad: Eight injured in restaurant lift collapse

Hyderabad: An incident occurred in Nagole where a lift collapsed at Kinara Grand restaurant, resulting in injuries to eight individuals on Sunday evening. The Nagole police have filed a case of negligence against the hotel management for inadequate lift maintenance.

The incident occurred at Kinara Grand Hotel, Nagole, Alkapuri X Roads, Hyderabad. Victims of the lift collapse were shifted to Kamineni Hospital in LB Nagar. The incident occurred during an engagement ceremony at the restaurant.

The injured, identified as Veerabrahmama, Ravi Shanker Reddy, Manikanta Gupta, Manohar, Shajeed Baba, Kalyan Kumar, and two others, were in the lift when it suddenly fell from the fourth floor to the parking lot. The victims sustained severe bleeding injuries.

Following the incident, the nearby people opened the lift door and called for emergency services. As per the Nagole police, a case has been filed against the restaurant for negligence, attributing the lift's failure to improper maintenance. Investigations are currently underway.

