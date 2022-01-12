Hyderabad: Elderly man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

A 72-year-old man was arrested by the police for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. Though the incident occurred in December 2021, it came to light on Tuesday with the arrest of the accused.



Going into details, Gade Veera Reddy, author of several law books was residing at Gokudham apartments in Barkatpura. In 2010, a woman joined has a domestic helper in Veera Reddy's house. After seven years, she moved to other place and started living by tailoring. house. However, Veera Reddy used to go to her home frequently.



During one of his visit's, he found the woman's daughter alone and sexually assaulted her.



After committing the crime, the accused threatened of her dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone. However, the girl disclosed the matter to her parents who lodged a complaint against the accused.



Later, the accused also threatened the victim's parents to withdraw the case against him. The police arrested him on Tuesday.

