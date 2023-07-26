  • Menu
Hyderabad: Elderly woman dies after a car hits her and flees in Amberpet

An elderly woman was hit by a car near the King Palace Hotel on the road from Amberpet to Uppal in Hyderabad and died while the car involved in Tue accident fled from the scene.

The victim has been identified as Mutyalamma from Vinayaknagar, according to the police. It was revealed by her family members that she had been on her way to dump garbage when the accident occurred.

The Amberpet police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage.

