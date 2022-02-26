  • Menu
Hyderabad: Engineer adopts Asiatic lioness for one year

Hyderabad: Engineer adopts Asiatic lioness for one year
Representational Image

As a part of animal adoption, Pradeep, a software engineer along with his family visited Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura on Friday and showed a great gesture by adopting an Asiatic Lioness named 'Sakshi' for a period of one year and presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to S Rajashekar, Curator Nehru Zoological Park.

Hyderabad: As a part of animal adoption, Pradeep, a software engineer along with his family visited Nehru Zoological Park in Bahadurpura on Friday and showed a great gesture by adopting an Asiatic Lioness named 'Sakshi' for a period of one year and presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to S Rajashekar, Curator Nehru Zoological Park.

Pradeep along with his family expressed happiness and satisfaction over the zoo maintenance. They appreciated the management and staff for maintaining a green and clean zoo. He thanked the zoo curator for giving an opportunity to help the zoo in achieving its mission in Ex-situ Conservation of Wildlife. Speaking on the occasion, Rajashekar thanked Pradeep and his family for showing a great gesture towards wildlife conservation by adopting an Asiatic lioness for a period of one year at the zoo. He also requested them to encourage others to come forward in adoption of animals or donations to improve animal collection and infrastructure.

