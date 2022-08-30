Hyderabad: Ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection across city

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Swachh Autos plying across the Greater Hyderabad limits are not collecting door-to-door waste, revealed inspections by the GHMC. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said several Swachh Autos are not collecting garbage; many are being used for personal work. She warned strict action will be taken if the performance is not improved.

The locals across the city are raising alarm against the GHMC trash contractors and door-to-door waste collectors that they have not been collecting garbage from houses for 4-5 days. Piles of garbage are also found near the bin points. Even though workers are browbeating residents to pay Rs 200 per month as charge and contribution for Swachh Hyderabad, they are not collecting garbage and picking it up from points.

According to GHMC, it is alleged that the prescribed garbage collection is not being done completely by going to each house by Swachh Autos. They have been directed to remain in the allotted colony from 6 to 11 am and leave only after collecting 100 per cent waste.

A number of autos are only meeting 50 per cent of the targets which is resulting in garbage pile up on the roadside in certain areas. The Mayor held a review meeting with Swachh Autos. She was upset that they are neglecting garbage collection in various zones. "Garbage mounds are piling up at several places where the dustbins previously existed."

Apart from the assigned ward, some are going door-to-door. Residents are complaining about non-collection of garbage. She warned that action will be taken for neglecting duties. She directed officials to monitor the performance of Swachh Autos from time to time.

She warned that if waste collection is not done in the colony within the stipulated time, Swachh Autos ownership would be changed and allotted to other unemployed.

The Mayor said bank loans have been given with guarantee of GHMC to improve employment opportunities for the jobless.