Hyderabad: Environmentalist Thimmakka lauds KCR's commitment to protect nature

Hyderabad: Popular environmentalist Padma Sri S Thimmakka called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday. She said the 'Haritha Haram' programme, launched by KCR, will contribute to betterment of nature. The government initiative to take up the plantation programme and continue it every year and safeguarding saplings has displayed KCR's commitment to protection of nature.

Thimmakka said fruit orchards planted under the Haritha Haram will also help animals/cattle. She would send fruit saplings to the government.

Impressed by Timmakka's selflessness, the CM said the environmentalist 'is a testimony to the well-being of good people'.

She also blessed the Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar, MP, and applauded him for continuing her legacy of plantation programme.

In her younger days, Thimmakka said her husband and herself has only planted saplings. As there was no technology then, she said, they were confined to their habitation. She expressed concern over declining interest on nature despite people having access to money and facilities. Though, tree lovers can be somewhere in society and Santosh Kumar is one among them and a live example, she observed.

The environmentalist expressed happiness over rendering service to crores of people by Santosh Kumar via plantation. "It is all done with the inspiration of the CM". She also announced that an award instituted by the Thimmakka Green Foundation will be presented to Santosh Kumar on her 111 birthday on June 28.