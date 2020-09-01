Hyderabad: EVDM launches asset protection cell

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management has launched parks, lakes and layout open spaces protection cell (Assets Protection Cell) enabling citizens to post complaints on encroachment of parks, lakes and layout open spaces in GHMC limits.



The Directorate of EV&DM has provided a Toll Free No. 1800-599-0099 for the citizens to call and register their complaints. The protection cell operator receives the calls on Toll Free Number and registers their complaint. In this regard the APC has received a complaint on encroachment of park situated at Goutami Nagar Colony, Chandanagar.

An EVDM team has gone there and protected a park land in Goutami Nagar Colony, Chandanagar, from being encroached. Upon a complaint received from residents of the colony, Assistant Enforcement Officer and his team inspected the site on Tuesday.

The officials found that there was an irregular plot of 133 sq yards demarcated as the park in Sy no: 30 of Goutami Nagar Layout and another plot demarcated as park-2 in Sy no: 38, 39, 40 and 41, together to an extent of 200 sq yards.